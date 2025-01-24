JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the eighth head coach in franchise history Friday, capping a covert operation that included owner Shad Khan moving on from general manager Trent Baalke and Coen reversing course with the Buccaneers.

The sides finalized contract details a day after Coen called Bucs coach Todd Bowles and others to tell them he planned to sign with Jacksonville.

“To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville,” Khan said in a statement. “I also believe in being judged by action, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

How Khan made it happen will be remembered as one of the wildest coaching searches in NFL history.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl