JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have narrowed their general manager search to five finalists, including current interim GM Ethan Waugh.

The Jaguars will begin in-person interviews Wednesday, and the decision is expected to land the franchise a first-time GM to pair with a first-time head coach ( Liam Coen ), a first-time offensive coordinator (Grant Udinski), a first-time defensive coordinator (Anthony Campanile) and a first-time executive vice president (Tony Boselli).

The other finalists are Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and San Francisco 49ers director of scouting Josh Williams.

Cunningham has worked in the NFL since 2008, starting with Baltimore and including a stop in Philadelphia before landing with the Bears in 2022. Gladstone has been with the Rams since 2016. Sullivan has been with the Packers since 2004. Williams has been with the 49ers since 2011.

Waugh took over for Trent Baalke, who agreed to step down on Jan. 22. Waugh spent the last three years as Jacksonville’s assistant GM.

The Jags also interviewed six others for their GM opening: Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, Las Vegas Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson, New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

