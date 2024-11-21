JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one knows what Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will do following the worst stretch of football in franchise history.

Not general manager Trent Baalke. Not coach Doug Pederson. Not even those closest to the billionaire businessman.

The 74-year-old Khan typically keeps his thoughts and feelings private. He doesn’t overreact to losses. He doesn’t seek attention when things are going well. He couldn’t even be coaxed into taking a pseudo victory lap when the Jaguars received NFL approval for a $1.4 billion stadium renovation last month.

“Actions speak louder than words, and I think we’re going to have some real action,” Khan said following a unanimous vote by league owners that essentially guaranteed the Jaguars staying put for another 30 years.

Khan has more actions to take between now and stadium construction.

The Jaguars (2-9), who are on their bye, have lost four in a row and 14 of 17. The last three have been particularly damning for Baalke and Pederson — and probably eye-opening for Khan.

Jacksonville mustered the fewest yards (528) and surrendered the most yards (1,494) over a three-game stretch in team history — losses to Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit.

The 52-6 drubbing at the Lions last Sunday was the kind of debacle that usually prompts changes, especially late in a losing season. No one would have been surprised to see Khan dump Pederson, Baalke or both.

Khan remained quiet, though, and didn’t make a move, hardly surprising considering his track record; the only NFL coach he has fired before late-December was Urban Meyer in 2021, and that was with cause and included legal ramifications.

Still, it’s become impossible for anyone to defend Pederson and Baalke.

Pederson has failed to develop Lawrence or create a team identity. He kept play-calling duties in the hands of offensive coordinator Press Taylor despite Khan making it known he preferred Pederson take them back and showed no urgency to try to fix a defense that regressed under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Pederson is 21-26 with six games remaining in his third season. That’s a stout record compared to Baalke’s 25-55 mark since he walked through the door as an assistant GM in 2020 — a .308 winning percentage.

Baalke’s drafts have been mixed. He hit on Lawrence, defensive end Travon Walker, right tackle Anton Walker and Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. But he whiffed on first-rounder Devin Lloyd as well as several Day 2 picks: offensive tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco, center Luke Fortner, linebacker Chad Muma and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

His free-agent classes were equally spotty, with the most recent being among the least productive in team history.

The Jaguars committed more than $150 million, including roughly $90 million guaranteed, to seven free agents in March. The group included receiver Gabe Davis (knee), who is out for the season; journeyman cornerback Ronald Darby, who has been one of the most-targeted defensive backs in the league; and oft-injured defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has 20 tackles, including a sack.

The Pederson-Baalke combination appeared to be working when the Jags made the playoffs in their first season together and then started 8-3 in 2023. But their injury-riddled team faltered down the stretch and missed the postseason after spending nearly two months atop the AFC South.

Getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence healthy and revamping Jacksonville’s defensive staff were supposed to reverse the team’s fortunes. Neither made a difference.

Making the situation seemingly more awkward, Khan declared this the “best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever" in front of players and coaches on the eve of training camp. Khan didn’t just make that up. He doesn’t live in Jacksonville and isn’t around the team often, so it’s safe to assume he was relaying something he was told inside the facility.

Pederson was quick to distance himself from the statement.

“No, no, no,” Pederson said when asked whether he told Khan that. “We talk a lot, preseason, offseason. I mean, going into the season, you’ve got high expectations, obviously, for your football team, as you should. Everybody does.”

“Winning now” was Khan’s edict after he committed nearly half a billion dollars to signing Lawrence, pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen and cornerback Tyson Campbell to long-term deals. It was the most expensive stretch of roster building in the team’s 30-year history.

Khan has gotten little, if any, return on his investment.

The Jaguars are now guaranteed their 10th losing season in Khan’s 13 years as owner.

It’s probably time for a complete overhaul, something Khan has done just once in his tenure. Is it a talent issue? Is it a coaching problem? Khan has to find answers. What he decides to do and when he chooses to do it is anyone’s guess.

