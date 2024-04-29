JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised fifth-year contract options Monday on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson stars were first-round draft picks in 2021.

Lawrence is 20-30 as a starter since being selected first overall that year. He has thrown for 11,770 yards, with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He also has run for 11 scores. The Jaguars are hoping to sign him to a long-term contract before training camp begins in July.

Etienne missed his rookie season following a foot injury but ranks seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage since. He's the first Jacksonville player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 to have consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

