NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Travis Hunter was scratched Sunday by the Jacksonville Jaguars before their preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner out of Colorado and No. 2 pick in last spring's NFL draft, had missed practice in recent days because of what team officials have described as an upper-body injury.

The Jaguars also scratched veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown, although it was not immediately clear why.

Hunter and Brown both played in Jacksonville's preseason opener last week, a 31-25 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hunter, a rare, two-way player, caught two passes for 9 yards and also participated in eight plays as a defensive back.

Brown had 7 yards rushing on an end-around.

