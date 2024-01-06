Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Christian Kirk are on track to start Jacksonville's regular-season finale at Tennessee on Sunday that will decide the AFC South champion.

Lawrence flew with the team to Nashville on Saturday after practicing in a limited capacity the last three days, and Kirk was activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games following groin surgery.

If the duo plays, the Jaguars (9-7) would have all 22 starters available for the first time since Week 11 against the Titans (5-11). Receiver Zay Jones (hamstring/knee) also has been cleared to return after missing the last two games.

Lawrence sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play at Tampa Bay two weeks ago. He was unable to throw for days and sat out last week against Carolina, the first game he's missed since Jacksonville drafted him first overall in 2021.

C.J. Beathard made his first start in three years and helped the Jaguars end a four-game slide. But Lawrence made it clear this week that he was doing all he could to get back in the lineup because of the stakes.

The Jaguars need a victory to secure the AFC South for the second consecutive season. They could still make the playoffs with a loss, but they would need Pittsburgh and Denver to lose to eke into the postseason as the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,736 yards this season, with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has run for four scores and lost seven fumbles.

He has been banged up for most of the season, leaving games with a sprained left knee, a sprained right ankle, a concussion and most recently a sprained shoulder.

Kirk has 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is Lawrence's most trusted receiver, and the Jaguars average roughly 35 more yards and six more points with Kirk in the lineup.

To make room for Kirk on the active roster, Jacksonville placed receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (leg) on injured reserve Saturday.

