Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery with plenty of time for next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lawrence was injured on Dec. 1 against the Houston Texans, suffering a concussion after a hit from Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence remained on the ground for several minutes after the hit before he was carted off the field.

Al-Shaair was suspended three games without pay for the hit and Lawrence was placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 4.

The surgery was to repair the AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

In his fourth season under centre for Jacksonville, Lawrence threw for 2,045 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The Jaguars are third in the AFC South this season at 3-11 and will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with Jacksonville in June.