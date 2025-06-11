JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr. bruised his right shoulder during mandatory minicamp Wednesday, but coach Liam Coen said he could have returned to practice.

Thomas landed hard on his shoulder while trying to catch a pass from Trevor Lawrence in 11-on-11 drills. The second-year pro walked off the field without assistance while holding his shoulder. Team trainers evaluated him in the indoor practice facility, and he later rejoined teammates on the sideline.

“He's fine," Coen said. “He absolutely could have gone back and played. Just bruised it a little bit. Said he had a great range of motion, strength. He was all good. So no issues, just precautionary.”

Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie last season. He's expected to be the focal point of Coen's offense, especially after the Jaguars traded Christian Kirk and released Gabe Davis.

“Anytime guys go down, it’s never fun to see, and we’ve been really blessed and fortunate,” Coen said.

___

