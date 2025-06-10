JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wore a protective sleeve on his throwing arm during the start of a three-day, mandatory minicamp Tuesday because of “general soreness.”

Lawrence took all the repetitions with the first-team offense and looked sharp at times. He also wore the sleeve last Thursday for the final practice of organized team activities.

But it raised eyebrows when Lawrence had it on again five days later.

“He just had a little bit of just general soreness,” new Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. "We threw a lot of balls last week and really leading into (minicamp) he feels good. He said it wasn’t really an issue.

“It was more sometimes when you just have something (on) to keep it warm, just helps any type of thrower. I think that was more just a maintenance than anything that’s really bothering him.”

Lawrence has missed eight games over the past two seasons, including seven in 2024. He sat out two games because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and then the final six following a violent, concussion-inducing hit.

He also missed a game in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder and significant practice time that season because of a sprained left knee, a sprained right ankle and a concussion two weeks later.

