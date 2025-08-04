SANTA CLARA, Calif (AP) — Jake Moody has won the San Francisco 49ers' kicking competition — for now.

The 49ers released veteran Greg Joseph on Monday, leaving Moody as the only kicker on the roster as he tries to bounce back from a rough second season in the NFL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the decision was made in large part because the Niners had 18 players out of practice dealing with various injuries and the team couldn't afford to keep two kickers.

“It’s more just roster numbers,” he said. "I would have loved to keep him longer, allowed it to play out longer. ... It’s too many people to have that luxury. It's awesome to have two kickers, allow them to battle. But they aren't guys who take reps. We need more people to take reps.”

Moody and Joseph had been competing in camp with each getting 24 tries on field goals. Joseph had made 22 and Moody 21 before the decision was made Monday but the Niners liked what they had seen from Moody to go with the 2023 third-round pick.

“It shows he’s kicking the ball real well right now. Which he is. So was Greg, too,” Shanahan said. “Moody has a lot of talent. He's been kicking the ball very well, and hopefully that continues.”

While the Niners only have one kicker on the roster right now, Shanahan said a change could be made if Moody struggles at any time, whether it be in games or practices.

“Kickers always know they’re competing with whoever is out there," Shanahan said. “I don’t see it much different.”

Moody is trying to bounce back from a rough second season in the NFL when he struggled mightily in the second half of the 2024 campaign after coming back from an ankle injury.

Moody made some changes to his approach this offseason, going from taking three steps on his approach to just two. He made the change after consulting with his kicking coach and some veteran kickers after seeing on film that his third step had been inconsistent and could have contributed to the inaccuracy.

Moody had an up-and-down rookie season, making 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season and missing only one extra point. But he missed a potential game-winning kick in a loss at Cleveland and had three missed kicks in the postseason.

Moody got off to a strong start last season, making all six field goals he attempted in the season opener and going 13 for 14 before injuring his ankle while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff return in Week 5.

He missed three games and then went 5 for 14 on attempts from at least 40 yards in the final nine games, leading to the decision to bring in competition this year.

Other roster moves

The Niners made several other roster moves Monday as they wanted to make sure they had enough healthy players to make it through the week of practice, including the release of quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

San Francisco signed Carter Bradley — the son of defensive assistant Gus Bradley — last week and opted to keep him as the third quarterback instead of Mordecai.

San Francisco also signed defensive linemen Bradlee Anae and DL Bruce Hector; defensive backs Jaylen Mahoney and Fabian Moreau; and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to one year-deals. The team also waived cornerback Tre Avery, receiver Isaiah Neyor, and tight end Mason Pline.

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens injured his pectoral muscle and will miss at least some time in the regular season. Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (groin) and running back Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) also will be out a few weeks, Shanahan said.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk got a cut on his Achilles and is day to day. Receiver Andy Isabella (ankle), defensive tackle Evan Anderson (knee bruise) and safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) are also day to day.

Shanahan said he had no update on the status of receiver Jauan Jennings, who has been sidelined by a calf injury. Jennings is also seeking a new contract but Shanahan said as far as he knows that the absence is injury related.

“He tells me it's his calf,” Shanahan said. “And the calf shows so you got to be delicate with those calves.”

Defensive end Yetur-Gross Matos could be ready to return from the PUP list next week.

___

