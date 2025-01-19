Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both rushed for long touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles lead the Los Angeles Rams 13-10 at halftime of their NFC Divisional Round matchup.

Hurts kicked off the scoring on the Eagles’ opening drive of the game with a 44-yard score, before Barkley added a 62-yard rushing touchdown of his own put the Eagles up after two quarters of play.

Hurts completed 9-of-12 passing attempts for 66 yards, and rushed five times for 67 yards, while Barkley recorded 94 yards on 11 carries.

Matthew Stafford and Tyler Higbee connected on a four-yard score for the Rams’ only touchdown of the first half.

Stafford went 10-of-15 in the first half with 126 yards and the touchdown.

Higbee and DeMarcus Robinson led the Rams in receiving with 41 and 48 yards, respectively, while star pass-catcher Puka Nacua added three receptions for 29 yards.

Kicker Joshua Karty converted on his lone field goal attempt, nailing the 30-yarder at the 12:50 mark of the second quarter to make it a 13-10 game.

Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell headed back to the locker room with a shoulder injury after tackling Stafford, and is listed as questionable to return.

Los Angeles will receive the ball to begin the third quarter.