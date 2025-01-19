Hurts, Barkley each score long TDs to put Eagles up on Rams at halftime
Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both rushed for long touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles lead the Los Angeles Rams 13-10 at halftime of their NFC Divisional Round matchup.
Hurts kicked off the scoring on the Eagles’ opening drive of the game with a 44-yard score, before Barkley added a 62-yard rushing touchdown of his own put the Eagles up after two quarters of play.
Hurts completed 9-of-12 passing attempts for 66 yards, and rushed five times for 67 yards, while Barkley recorded 94 yards on 11 carries.
Matthew Stafford and Tyler Higbee connected on a four-yard score for the Rams’ only touchdown of the first half.
Stafford went 10-of-15 in the first half with 126 yards and the touchdown.
Higbee and DeMarcus Robinson led the Rams in receiving with 41 and 48 yards, respectively, while star pass-catcher Puka Nacua added three receptions for 29 yards.
Kicker Joshua Karty converted on his lone field goal attempt, nailing the 30-yarder at the 12:50 mark of the second quarter to make it a 13-10 game.
Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell headed back to the locker room with a shoulder injury after tackling Stafford, and is listed as questionable to return.
Los Angeles will receive the ball to begin the third quarter.