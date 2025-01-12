James Cook had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Buffalo Bills hold a 10-7 lead over the Denver Broncos at halftime in their showdown on Wild Card weekend.

Denver had a chance to tie but kicker Will Lutz nailed the upright on a 50-yard attempt as time expired in the second quarter.

The Broncos opened the scoring on their first drive of the game when rookie quarterback Bo Nix found receiver Troy Franklin behind the defence for a 43-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Bills got on the board on their first drive of the game, cutting the lead to 7-3 thanks to a 26-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

Cook gave the Bill the lead in the second, powering his way through the line for a five-yard touchdown.

Bills QB Josh Allen finished the half with 69 passing yards, adding 35 yards on six carries.

The Broncos' offence struggled after their first drive punting on three consecutive drives following the touchdown. Denver was able to catch the Bills sleeping with a successful fake punt midway through the second quarter but were unable to turn the conversion into points and were forced to punt the ball away three plays later. Nix finished the half with 81 passing yards.