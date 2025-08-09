ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott was able to convince running back James Cook to suit up and take a couple of handoffs in pregame warmups on Saturday.

When it came to having him actually play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, Cook declined as part of a contract standoff now reaching its first full week.

“James and I had a good conversation yesterday,” McDermott said following a 34-25 loss. “So he warmed up, but at this point, due to the situation and position he’s in, he’s not willing to play. So that’s where we’re at. Again, it was a good conversation, but really no change overall.”

Cook, the NFL’s co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing last season, is conducting a "hold-in" by being with the team but refusing to practice in an escalating bid to secure a contract extension on the final year of his rookie deal.

After practicing fully during the Bills first eight sessions of training camp, the fourth-year player declined to participate on Aug. 3 in watching practice wearing a white sweatsuit along the sideline.

He’s since missed three more practices, the last two without being in attendance.

Cook then made a surprise appearance in taking the field during warmups about 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday. Suited up in a helmet and Bills uniform, he worked out with the running backs in the end zone before taking a couple of handoffs.

Come game time, Cook took the field with his teammates, but without his helmet and watched the start of the game wearing sunglasses and a woolen cap.

Cook shook his head no in declining to speak to reporters in leaving the locker room following the game.

McDermott showed hints of frustration when asked a third question about Cook and whether he anticipates the player returning to practice next week.

“Let’s just move on. We can talk about the guys who played. I think that’s the right thing to do and fair thing to do right now,” McDermott said. “James’ situation is James’ situation. Let’s talk about the team.”

Though Cook posted a note on social media in February suggesting he is seeking to make $15 million a season, there’s a dispute over whether that was his camp’s initial stance.

It’s unclear how far apart they are on what’s expected to be a three-year contract. Cook’s current asking price ranges somewhere between $11 to $12.5 million in guaranteed money.

