SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings returned to practice Monday for the first time in more than a month in a sign that he will be ready to start the season.

Jennings left practice early with a calf injury on July 27 and hadn't been on the field for an official practice with the team since then. Jennings was also seeking a new contract, but has apparently returned to the field without that in place as the team prepares for the opener on Sunday at Seattle.

Jennings is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million contract and is seeking a long-term extension before the regular season after coming off the best season of this career. That contract signed in 2024 included escalators that increased his pay by $3.5 million this season.

The 2020 seventh-round pick emerged last season as one of Brock Purdy’s most trusted options at wide receiver after having 77 catches for 975 yards and six TDs.

With Deebo Samuel having been traded to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk out at least the first month recovering from knee surgery, the Niners had been counting on Jennings to team with 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall as the starters early this season.

The Niners also have recently acquired Skyy Moore in the mix along with Russell Gage, who returned to practice Monday after missing time with a minor knee injury.

San Francisco also signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad last week after he was cut by Seattle and is expected to make him active for the opener against the Seahawks.

Rookie Jordan Watkins remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain but was doing work on the side Monday.

Watkins was the only member of the 53-man roster not in uniform at the start of practice. Starting right guard Dominick Puni returned for the first time since injuring his knee in an exhibition game against Las Vegas on Aug. 16.

Defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos also took part in his first practice of the summer after being activated last week from the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis was also back after missing time last week.

