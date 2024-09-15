LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels picked up his first win as an NFL quarterback, leading the Washington Commanders past the New York Giants 21-18 on Sunday thanks to a franchise-record seven field goals from new kicker Austin Seibert.

Daniels engineered the go-ahead, 65-yard drive in the final minutes to get the ball into the red zone, setting up Seibert's 30-yard field goal that won it as the clock expired. Seibert's 7-for-7 performance came days after he replaced Cade York, who missed each of his two attempts in the season opener.

The Commanders (1-1) came back to win an ugly game after the Giants lost kicker Graham Gano to injury on the opening kickoff. Not having Gano forced New York (0-2) to go for it on several fourth-down situations after punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point attempt early.

Daniels was 23 of 29 for 226 yards and rushed for 44 in his second professional start, beating former LSU teammate and fellow top-10 pick Malik Nabers in their first matchup in the league. Nabers was the Giants' best player with 10 catches for 127 yards and his first career TD reception.

Nabers was targeted 18 times by Daniel Jones, who after a rough Week 1 was a respectable 16 of 28 for 178 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Commanders overcame going 0 for 6 in the red zone and several penalties inside the New York 20.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 17 times for 133 yards. He made the two longest runs of his pro career: 32 yards in the first half and 40 in the second.

Ertz's Milestone

Washington’s Zach Ertz became the 12th tight end in NFL history to surpass 7,500 yards receiving. The 33-year-old veteran made four catches for 62 yards as one of Daniels’ most popular targets.

Injuries

Nabers was cleared after being checked for a concussion late in the first quarter following a big hit from Washington’s Frankie Luvu. ... Cornerback Dru Phillips was also evaluated for a concussion and cleared late in the game.

Up Next

Giants: Visit Cleveland next Sunday.

Commanders: Visit Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23.

