INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey says the team never gave Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum or rules for him to return.

Mougey said Tuesday at the NFL combine he and coach Aaron Glenn simply decided it was in the team's best interest to move on with a different starting quarterback.

“A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player and a person, first-ballot Hall of Famer, wish him nothing but the best,” Mougey said. “But that was a decision we made and look forward to kind of moving past that and into this next process here with free agency and the draft.”

The Jets announced nearly two weeks ago that they told the 41-year-old Rodgers they were moving on from him. The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year left on his contract, worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April 2023, hoping he would help the franchise end a Super Bowl drought that dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season. Rodgers’ first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes. Rodgers started every game this past season, but he and the offense struggled with consistency and results and the Jets finished 5-12.

Mougey, meanwhile, had little to say about wide receiver Davante Adams' future with the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $35.64 million in each of the next two years, so the team could ask him to redo his deal or he could be released in the next few months. Adams also said after the season that Rodgers’ future could play a factor in his decision.

“He's on the team now,” Mougey said.

