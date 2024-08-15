CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers overcame a slow start to lead a well-executed touchdown drive during a two-minute drill, and the Carolina Panthers appear to have avoided two key injuries during a heated joint practice on Thursday.

After throwing two interceptions early in practice, Rodgers began to find his form on the Jets final offensive possession, completing three passes before picking up a defensive pass interference on a deep ball to Garrett Wilson. On the ensuing play, Rodgers capped the drive with a short TD pass to Wilson.

“We started slow, which can’t happen, but you have to find a way to bounce back and finish strong and I think we did that,” said Wilson, who was targeted three times on the touchdown drive. “I feel like we got better today.”

The Panthers had a scare when guard Robert Hunt, who came to Carolina from Miami as a free agent after signing a five-year, $100 million contract, appeared to injure his knee early in practice and was carted to the sideline.

But Hunt returned to finish practice.

Later on, Panthers starting running back Chuba Hubbard was involved in a collision with Jets safety Chuck Clark after appearing to slip on the grass, leaving him exposed to a big hit. He remained on the field for several minutes holding his knee.

“We had big concerns when Chuba went down, but the initial testing was pretty good," Panthers coach Dave Canales said of Hubbard, who did not return to practice. "So they are going to follow up there."

Miles Sanders and Mike Boone received added reps at running back after Hubbard went down.

Things got heated shortly after the teams went to 11-on-11 drills.

Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., a 2021 second-round pick who has been battling for a roster spot, caught a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on a fade route over D.J. Reed and celebrated by dropping the ball on head of the Jets cornerback while he was still on the ground. That drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and ignited a shoving match between Panthers offensive players and Jets defenders.

While coaches stepped in to break up the fight, Reed got to his feet, picked up the football and rifled it at a Carolina player's back, drawing another flag.

There were two other brief dustups before the conclusion of the two-hour practice.

“It's dumb football,” Canales said of Marshall's penalty. “We can't have that. We want to celebrate with each other. We want to make big plays and give the opponent nothing. This is the exact type of stuff I have been hitting them on, especially going into this practice. He made a great play on a great player, but (he needs to) leave it at that."

Jets coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters before practice, and was not made available afterward.

Marshall said he got caught up in the moment.

“That's not my character,” Marshall said. “I feel like I leave everything on the field. But I definitely wouldn't do that in a game. I wouldn't do anything to hurt the team.”

Rodgers, who did not talk to reporters after practice, was a perfect 4 of 4 on the final drive, quickly leading the Jets down the field with the aid of the defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.

“Aaron is one of the best all time in that situation,” Wilson said. “(Number) eight makes it pretty easy out there as far as two-minute drills. He has a great process and it's our job (as receivers) to be on our details.”

Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young looked solid after throwing two interceptions in Wednesday's practice.

“Today he came out and he was sharp, he was getting us in and out of the huddle and he was accurate and that's Bryce,” Canales said. “When he gets challenged and the stakes rise, that's him, he just stays the same and he continues to be accurate. I love the way he handled today.”

The teams will play a preseason game on Saturday night. Neither coach would say if they plan to play their starters.

NOTES: Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) is expected to miss six weeks and safety Xavier Woods (groin) will be out a few weeks from injuries sustained earlier this week in practice, Canales said. There is also concern that reserve offensive lineman Chandler Zavala could miss time after injuring his hamstring on Thursday.

