SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is making such an impression with the Los Angeles Chargers that coach Jim Harbaugh says he's “uncoverable” one on one and linebacker Daiyan Henley is still arguing about a catch the second-year pro made in workouts a month ago.

McConkey is coming off a sensational season in which he set team rookie records with 82 catches and 1,149 yards receiving, while scoring seven touchdowns.

Everyone is expecting more from McConkey — except for maybe Henley during their friendly practice rivalry — as he and quarterback Justin Herbert continue to develop the chemistry that has made them one of the NFL's top pass-and-catch duos.

Harbaugh, who brought the Chargers to their former hometown for two days of training camp practices this week, said fellow receiver Quentin Johnston and Ladd are “playing at an elite level.”

Then he added about McConkey: "Ladd, he's even better than he was last year. It's not like hyperbole. It's not. He's uncoverable right now by one guy. That's awesome.”

McConkey let out a little chuckle when asked about Harbaugh's comment.

“I don't know about that,” McConkey said Wednesday at the University of San Diego, where Harbaugh began his head coaching career in 2004. "Obviously, as receivers, like yeah, we're striving for that. But other guys, they're getting paid on the other side of the ball, too. You're going to win some and lose some. Hopefully I win more than I lose.

“It's obviously a great feeling knowing he has confidence in me,” said McConkey, a second-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2024. "You go out there and make plays, he believes in me, go out and show him what I'm about.”

After completing 332 of 504 passes for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns last year, Herbert has the most completions (1,945) and yards passing (21,093) by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Herbert said McConkey is “the perfect combination of athleticism and intelligence. The way he understands the game of football and how he sees defenses, I think that's what makes him like that. he's just got a great understanding of how people are going to try to guard him and where the leverage is and just the way to break it. He's done such a great job with the quarterbacks, just being friendly and always being in the right spot, so it's been huge to see.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the Chargers are “hoping for a long, long fruitful career for Ladd,” and his relationship with Herbert will be a big part of it.

“I think we're seeing that right now. It takes two to tango and those guys getting more time on task together, more chemistry, 'Hey, if you see this, I want you to hook up here and I'll put it on your inside shoulder,' those types of things, those next-level type things," Roman said.

The coordinator said there were a few times during the first four games last year where McConkey “wasn't perfect at all. We had to correct some things, a couple plays in particular. He learned from it and it never happened again. He got that and he moved on and he kept climbing the ladder and you saw that chemistry grow.”

McConkey said there's plenty to work on despite his success last year, including running better routes.

“When I go back and watch games, I want to just eat myself up over it because there are so many plays we left out there last year that we've been working on throughout this offseason," he said. "There's so much more to gain and we're going to continue to try and build on that and hopefully it takes off as the season goes.”

During workouts last month at the team's base in El Segundo, McConkey did a quick curl route in the end zone. Herbert threw it low and Henley, heading into his third year, went down with the receiver. Harbaugh signaled touchdown, but Henley still disputes that.

Henley was asked about a sack during practice on Wednesday and immediately pivoted to last month's disputed pass play.

"I watched the playback. I hope you watched the playback. The ball hit the ground. OK, well I've got the tape. You know how you guys are, offense, offense, offense.”

Asked about the rivalry with Henley, McConkey said: “He hasn’t come over there for one-on-ones yet, so still waiting on that one. It’s all fun and games. Obviously, Daiyan's a heck of a player. but if we line up one on one, I like my chances.”

The Chargers played in San Diego for 56 seasons before moving to Los Angeles in 2017 after failing to secure a deal for a new stadium. They pay $1 a year to play at SoFi Stadium, built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The Chargers were 11-6 last year before losing at Houston in the wild card round.

Tickets for Tuesday's practice were distributed to active-duty military and veterans, and Wednesday's tickets went to season ticket holders. Neither day's crowds came close to filling 6,500-seat Torero Stadium.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL