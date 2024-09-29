CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Burrow knew coming into the game that this was as close to a must-win as you can have early in the NFL season.

And the fifth-year quarterback played like it.

Burrow threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Brown ran for 80 yards and two scores and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Of the 155 teams to start 0-4 since the merger, only the 1992 Chargers were able to rebound and make the playoffs. The Bengals don't have to worry about trying to be the second thanks to an offense that appears to be rounding into form and a defense that forced a key third-and-out late in the game.

“We knew we had to come and get one," Burrow said. "There was really no other option than to figure out how to win this game. And we got it done."

He had plenty of help, including from his star receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase had three catches for 85 yards, including a highliught reel 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown that combined toughness, quickness and open field speed all in one play. Chase started his route on the right side of the field, caught the ball crossing the field, absorbed a big hit, broke a tackle, eluded another defender and then turned the corner and outraced the defense to the end zone.

“It's just contact balance and explosiveness, which is so difficult to put all together in one snap,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "That speaks to who Ja'Marr is.”

Zack Moss had 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception and Tee Higgins had six catches for 60 yards and drew two defensive pass interference penalties near the goal line for the Bengals (1-3).

“There was just a different type of urgency this week,” Moss said.

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards with two touchdowns and one interception but fell to 2-2 overall against his former team, unable to replicate the magic he displayed in his first start last week against the Las Vegas Raiders when he led the Panthers to a 36-22 win.

Chuba Hubbard had another strong game for Carolina, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown and Diontae Johnson overcame a groin injury to catch seven passes for 83 yards and a score.

"I’m encouraged that our football team continues to improve," said Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales, who is entrusted with rebuilding a team that went 2-15 last season. “But we’ve got to finish."

Carolina’s pass defense continues to be a problem, having allowed nine TD passes in four games and more points than any team in the league.

Burrow didn't make it easy on Carolina.

He showed outstanding command and pocket presence, with his only mistake coming on an interception in which he misread how Chase was going to break on his route.

His most impressive play came in the second half when he avoided three pass rushers by running a complete circle in the pocket to escape pressure and find Moss for a 21-yard gain to move the chains on third-and-5.

That came after Burrow got his foot stepped on early.

“You can call me sneaky athletic,” Burrow said with a wry smile. “I got stepped on early and didn't feel great, but nothing crazy. We will see what it looks like tomorrow. It might be a little bruised.”

The Bengals also rediscovered their running game, picking up 130 yards on the ground in the second half after being held to 11 yards on six carries before intermission.

They got a boost early from their much-maligned defense, which allowed 38 points to the Washington Commanders last week. After stuffing Carolina on four plays from the 2-yard line on the game's first series, Trey Hendrickson hit Dalton's arm and Vonn Bell returned the interception 32 yards to set up Brown's first TD.

Cincinnati opened a 28-14 lead after its opening possession of the third quarter when Brown capped off an eight-play, 71-yard drive with his second touchdown run of the game. The Bengals added a field goal after on Johnny Hekker's fake punt pass on fourth down to Feleipe Franks was broken up.

Still, the Panthers showed no quit.

Dalton led Carolina quickly down the field and connected on a 21-yard touchdown strike over the middle to Johnson. Xavier Woods picked off Burrow in the red zone, leading to a Carolina field goal to cut the lead back to seven.

But after punter Ryan Rehkow pinned the Panthers deep in their own end, the Bengals defense stiffened and forced a crucial three-and-out. McPherson put the game away on the next series with a 46-yarder with 1:14 left.

Legette emerges

With Adam Thielen on injured reserve, first-round draft pick Xavier Legette took advantage of his opportunity to shine by overcoming two drops to catch six passes for 66 yards, including his first career touchdown which he celebrated by pretending to ride a horse.

“He's really good when he has the ball in his hands,” Dalton said.

Peppers honored

The Panthers honored defensive end Julius Peppers at halftime with his ring of excellence after he became the first player drafted by the franchise to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Injuries

Hendrickson sustained a neck stinger in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The Panthers lost linebackers Shaq Thompson (heal) and Josey LB Jewell (hamstring/groin) in the second half to injuries.

