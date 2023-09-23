With their star quarterback still working his way back to full health after an off-season calf injury, the Cincinnati Bengals listed Joe Burrow as questionable for their Monday Night Football clash against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

The 0-2 Bengals haven't looked sharp so far this season, dropping games to AFC North rivals in the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow, 26, has struggled, throwing for just 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception over two games.

The Pro Bowler suffered a calf strain in late July and missed nearly six weeks of training camp with the injury. Burrow has been listed as day-to-day this week.

As a result of their questions behind centre, the Bengals reportedly signed AJ McCarron to their practice squad.

McCarron, 33, was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2014 and appeared in 11 games over three years with the team. For his NFL career, McCarron has thrown for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions over 17 games with the Bengals, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.

McCarron last played in the NFL in 2020.