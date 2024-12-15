NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow knows the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes are slender at best at the bottom of the AFC's bubble teams.

He still wants Cincinnati to play better no matter how this season ends.

Burrow threw for 271 yards with three TDs for 36, topping his franchise mark of 35 set in 2022, as the Bengals improved their faint playoff hopes by thumping the Tennessee Titans 37-27 on Sunday. TV cameras picked up a frustrated Burrow talking with coach Zac Taylor after the team's last touchdown of the game.

“We know the chances are very slim," Burrow said. "What I’m focused on right now is playing as good as we can play myself, playing up to my standard. That’s why I was so frustrated because I didn’t feel like we did that today.”

The Bengals (6-8) notched the 400th regular-season win in franchise history. They still need to win out to extend their streak of winning seasons to four straight no matter where they wind up in the AFC playoff chase.

Starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was out. They lost end Sam Hubbard to an injured knee after his 2-yard TD catch. Hubbard became the first Bengals defensive player to score on a run or pass since safety Bobby Hunt on Oct. 6, 1968, in the franchise's first season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

It didn't matter as the Bengals turned six turnovers into 24 straight points capped by Geno Stone's 39-yard pick-6 in the third. The Bengals missed out on more points with a 61-yard fumble return for a TD except Jordan Battle fumbled just before crossing the goal line for a touchback in the third quarter.

That doesn't include the 14 penalties for 113 yards.

“Unacceptable but really happy with the way the (defense) got the turnovers," Taylor said. (Six) turnovers. Three of them in the second half was huge for us ... It was a strange game that way."

The Titans (3-11) benched Will Levis after his NFL-high fourth pick-6 this season and fourth turnover of the game. Mason Rudolph looked ready to lead a rally until he was picked off by Josh Newton.

Tennessee lost its third straight and dropped to 1-6 at home in coach Brian Callahan's debut season and first game against his old boss with the Bengals in Taylor.

Callahan said Burrow did Burrow things and was disappointed at his Titans hurting themselves. They also had 12 penalties for 110 yards.

“If you can’t stop them on third down and you turn the ball over six times, it’s going to be tough to win,” Callahan said.

Cincinnati played without left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Cody Ford was a late scratch because of an illness. The Bengals started Devin Cochran, a rookie with one offensive snap in five appearances before Sunday. Even giving him help, he gave up pressure that led to the first of Burrow's two interceptions.

The Bengals also had four turnovers. The teams combined for the NFL's first 10-turnover game since Week 2 of 2007 when the Lions and Vikings each had five in Detroit's overtime win.

Tennessee led 14-7 at the end of the first after opening with back-to-back TD drives for the first time since Week 4 of the 2022 season. Tony Pollard ran for a 3-yard TD. On the next drive, Tyjae Spears went over the top after his first would-be TD was ruled short.

Burrow opened the game with a 6-yard TD pass to Chase Brown and that TD pass to Hubbard. The Bengals took the lead for good after Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Levis, and Burrow hit Tee Higgins with a 38-yard TD pass for a 21-14 edge.

That gave Burrow his latest franchise TD mark, which he celebrated while on his back.

“I was just hoping it got there,” Burrow said.

Elite company

Chase, who came in leading the NFL this season in receptions and yards receiving, finished with nine catches for 94 yards.

He became the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions, 1,400 receiving yards and 15 TD catches in a season. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison (2001), Randy Moss (2003) and Jerry Rice (1995) as well as Cooper Kupp (2021).

With his three TDs, Burrow became the fifth NFL player with at least three TD passes in six straight games. The only quarterbacks with more are Tom Brady (10 straight in 2007), Andrew Luck (eight in 2018), Peyton Manning (eight in 2004) and Dan Marino (seven in 1986-87).

Injuries

Hubbard was ruled out late in the first half after that TD catch with an injured right knee. Burrow tracked down the ball for his first NFL TD reception.

Pollard, who came into this game questionable with an injured ankle, aggravated the ankle. He returned in the second quarter. LB Kenneth Murray Jr. aggravated his hamstring and was questionable. T’Vondre Sweat hurt a shoulder but returned. Luke Gifford left in the second quarter with a concussion.

Up next

The Bengals return home to host Cleveland, while the Titans start a two-game road swing at Indianapolis.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl