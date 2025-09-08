OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh made it clear whose side he's on following Lamar Jackson's run-in with a fan in Baltimore's season opener at Buffalo.

After Jackson threw a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter of Baltimore's 41-40 loss to the Bills on Sunday night, several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone.

A fan reached out and gave Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned indefinitely.

Jackson said afterward he let his emotions get the better of him, but Harbaugh said it was understandable.

“We want our guys to celebrate with one another. That's the whole idea. I guess I didn't know you're not allowed to go close to the stands to do that without being attacked by a fan,” Harbaugh said.

“You score a touchdown, you probably shouldn't have a frozen water bottle thrown at you either,” Harbaugh added, likely referring to a projectile that came flying in Derrick Henry's direction when he scored to put Baltimore up 40-25.

Harbaugh said he hadn't heard anything from the league about the incident with Jackson.

“I don't know how any of us would respond in that moment,” the Baltimore coach said. “I think it'd be something, we'd probably be thinking about protecting ourselves.”

