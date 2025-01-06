Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers' knee injury is not season ending, coach John Harbaugh said Monday, but he gave no assurances about a quick return.

“It's just going to be day to day, try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can,” said Harbaugh, who held a video conference with reporters on a snowy day in the Baltimore area. “We'll see where that takes us.”

Flowers hurt his knee in Saturday's victory over Cleveland, which ensured the Ravens would open the playoffs at home. They face Pittsburgh on Saturday to begin the postseason.

After a strong rookie season in 2023, Flowers has taken another step, becoming the first Ravens wide receiver to earn Pro Bowl honors. He caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in the 2024 regular season.

Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman also has made big progress in his fourth NFL season, catching 45 passes for 756 yards and nine TDs.

“He's always been high, high on my list, my charts," Harbaugh said. "I think he's a tremendous player, tremendous athlete, tremendous competitor. Excellent wide receiver, brings a tremendous skill set to it. He's been playing at a high level all year. Made big plays for us in that game this past week. He was a factor in those drives and getting us into scoring position numerous times.”

Beyond Flowers and Bateman, the Ravens don’t have much depth at the position after a midseason trade for Diontae Johnson worked out about as poorly as possible. But Baltimore has two tight ends who are significant passing targets in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, became the first team in NFL history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and run for at least 3,000.

“We have a lot of weapons," Harbaugh said. "We can move guys around different ways, scheme those guys up and they can all make plays.”

Harbaugh also said running back Justice Hill and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are “trending well” after illness limited them last weekend. Hill didn't play against Cleveland, and Mekari participated in only six offensive snaps.

