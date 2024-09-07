Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had tests on his injured knee Saturday that revealed an MCL sprain, according to multiple reports.

Love is not believed to have suffered any ACL damage.

The injury is not expected to be a a season-ending injury, but he is expected to miss some time.

With the Packers down by five points with six seconds remaining in the game, Love was sacked and fell awkwardly on top of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The 25-year-old pivot remained down for several minutes and needed help getting off the field.

Love threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Malik Willis entered the game in relief of Love to finish the game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love's condition after the game.

The third-year quarterback signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Packers in the off-season.