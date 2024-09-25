Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday that his team's "Everybody eats" motto is not a shot at former teammate Stefon Diggs.

The team's leading receiver for the past four seasons, Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in April amid reports of his discontent with the team.

"I’m not trying to tear down anybody,” Allen said. “I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with, and you don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up. And we’re building each other up right now and that’s all we’re trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We’re really caring about each other and everybody in this building’s got that feeling."

With no out-and-out No. 1 receiver, Allen has spread the ball around in the team's 3-0 start, throwing passes to 10 different players and touchdowns to six, hence the "Everybody eats" line, but the 28-year-old pivot says people want to make it a knock against Diggs.

"I love 14, I still do,” Allen said. “But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building and that’s the only thing we’re caring about right now."

Through three games, Allen has thrown for 634 yards on 54-for-72 passing and seven TDs. He's added 85 yards and two more TDs on the ground.

The Bills will visit Diggs and the Texans on Oct. 6. Before that, the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football this weekend.