With a date against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in next week's AFC Championship game on the line, the Buffalo Bills are holding onto a 21-10 halftime lead over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium.

The Ravens wasted no time scoring the game's first points as Lamar Jackson led his side on a opening drive touchdown, capped by a 16-yard pass to Rashod Bateman.

On Buffalo's first possession, Josh Allen took the Bills 70 yards on 12 plays with the last one being a Ray Davis one-yard touchdown run to tie the AFC Divisional clash at 7-7.

The Bills got the ball right back after an interception by Jackson, but ended up punting the ball back to the Ravens after seven plays.

Jackson committed his second straight turnover on Baltimore's next drive, this time fumbling the ball after a sack from Damar Hamlin. Veteran pass rusher Von Miller scooped up the ball and ran 39 yards to put the Bills deep in Ravens' territory.

Four plays later, Allen and the Bills were celebrating another touchdown with 14-7 lead after a one-yard run by the quarterback.

The Ravens added a field goal on their next possession after going 57 yards on 10 plays.

Buffalo's offence answered right back with an 11-play, 70 yard drive, finished by Allen scoring his second touchdown of the game on the ground, this time from four yards out.