The newest addition to the Buffalo Bills' receiving room, Joshua Palmer, is hoping the signing can be beneficial for both sides for the Canadian player.

Buffalo signed the fifth-year player to a three year, $36 million contract in March that carries special significance to something of a local product.

Palmer joined First Up on TSN1050 on Thursday to discuss what he can offer the Bills, what he's hoping to get out of the contract and his experience in the NFL.

Palmer, a 25-year-old out of Brampton, Ont., spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, and finished with 35 targets for 584 yards and one touchdown last season.

He has often worked in a backup role with Los Angeles - he set a career high in targets (107) and receptions (72) in 2022, finishing second on the team in both categories (though top threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each missed multiple games to injury).

Palmer finished far behind rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year receiver Quentin Johnston in receptions and targets last season, despite the three playing similar game totals.

2024 Chargers receiving production Player Games Targets Catches Yards Ladd McConkey 16 112 82 1,149 Quentin Johnston 15 91 55 711 Joshua Palmer 15 65 39 584 Will Dissly 15 64 50 481

"Buffalo is closer to home, and it was the best opportunity for me to showcase my talent and to help a very good team," Palmer said.

"One of the most important things for me was going to team that wants me, because as much as they want me, I want them. That was my deciding factor in joining the Bills."

Palmer's move from Los Angeles to Buffalo means a move from one elite quarterback to another.

Justin Herbert has ascended to the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks since being drafted sixth overall in 2020, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and finishing top 10 in MVP voting in two separate seasons.

"Justin's helped me define my game the last few years I've been there, getting used to how he plays quarterback, how he throws the ball, how he calls an offence," Palmer said. "His demeanour, his love for the game - being around him has definitely forced me to elevate my game and prepare me for the situation I'm in today with the Bills."

Buffalo QB Josh Allen is coming off an MVP campaign with the Bills in which he threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also accounted for 531 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns.

Those numbers were achieved without a top-tier receiving target, especially in the deep passing game. The Bills moved on from four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs before the season and brought in veterans Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel, as well as second-round draft pick Keon Coleman to fill out the receiving room.

Coleman was slowed by an injury midway through the season, and caught just 29 of his 57 targets. He was not as effective in the deep game or bringing in jump balls as the Bills had envisioned when selecting the FSU product with the 33rd overall pick.

Palmer's yards per reception would rank second among Buffalo receivers, his yards before catch per reception (receiving yards removing yards after catch) would rank first on the team and his average depth of target (how far he is downfield when targeted) would rank tied for first with Coleman.

"I don't really have any expectations," Palmer said of what his potential role with the Bills will be. "I think what I bring to the Bills is my game - however they want me to be explosive, however they want me to run routes, however they want me to be a leader."

"Whatever they want me to do, I'm happy to do it to the best of my abilities. I like to say that I can do everything, and I'm prepared to do anything, so if they need a guy to make the plays downfield, if they need me to play short or inside, if they want me to play outside and run routes I'll be that guy as well."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal when speaking about Palmer at the NFL Combine earlier in March, but he did give a hint as to what the team might expect of Palmer.

"I am a believer in [his] speed, stretching the field not just vertically, but horizontally and vertically, I think it just opens up a defense," McDermott told reporters.

One potential problem that faces every import from around the league when joining Buffalo is figuring out how they will handle the frigid and snowy conditions that often wait in December and January.

"I haven't [thought about playing in cold weather in Buffalo]," Palmer said. "Somebody asked me about that the other day, and my response was that high school football (in Ontario) was probably the worst, when it came to playing in bad weather, because you don't have heated benches or jackets or jets blowing fire to keep you warm."

"I think I'll be okay, especially on the sideline. It's not like I'll be freezing. Once you're in the game your adrenaline is pumping so you're not even really feeling the cold. I think we'll be alright."