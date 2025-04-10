As far as Justin Fields is concerned, he is the New York Jets' starting quarterback.

The former Ohio State standout dismissed concerns about the team drafting a pivot this month to compete with him for the job.

"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach," Fields told reporters on Wednesday. "However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions."

After spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he split starting duty with Russell Wilson, the 26-year-old Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets own the No. 7 overall pick in this month's draft set for Green Bay.

Fields, who was originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, says he knows that the Jets might not go from 5-12 to contenders overnight.

"I've been on teams that that have been 3-14 and stuff like that and, of course, last year, Pittsburgh, we had a pretty good team making it to the playoffs and had a hot start," Fields said. "So, I've seen both sides of it. I can kind of tell the difference between just the characteristics of a team that is not doing so well and the characteristics of a good team. Really just trying to implement that into our team and trying to get all the good characteristics and just find the recipe of what makes us a playoff team."

In 10 games in 2024, including six starts, Fields threw for 1,106 yards on 106-for-161 passing with five touchdowns and one pick.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to serve as the team's backup QB in 2025 as he did in 2024 for Aaron Rodgers.