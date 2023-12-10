INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his right hand in the second quarter of Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Coach Brandon Staley said the team will do more tests before determining how long Herbert will be out. It is a short week for the 5-8 Chargers, who are at Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Herbert had a fracture on the middle finger of his left non-throwing hand earlier this season.

Easton Stick had played two NFL snaps in five seasons with Los Angeles before he replaced the franchise quarterback with 1:52 remaining in the first half.

Herbert was 9 of 17 for 96 yards with an interception before being injured, apparently while he was taken down awkwardly by Denver's Zach Allen after throwing a pass. Herbert had been sacked four times and hit six times during the Chargers' first six possessions, with his teammates repeatedly missing their blocks against Denver's pass rushers.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has been famously durable in his career.

He fractured the middle finger on his left hand late in the third quarter of a game against Las Vegas on Oct. 1, when it got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after he threw a pass that was intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. Herbert wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter and did not miss any games.

He also didn’t miss any time last year when he fractured rib cartilage during a Week 2 game at Kansas City.

Herbert signed a $252.5 million, five-year extension during the offseason.

Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in Herbert’s place. His best throw was a 57-yard strike to Quentin Johnston during the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Austin Ekeler put Los Angeles on the board with a 4-yard TD.

