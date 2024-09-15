CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes to Quentin Johnston, J.K Dobbins ran for 131 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, and the Los Angeles Chargers drubbed the Carolina Panthers 26-3 on Sunday.

The Chargers (2-0) methodically wore down the Panthers, piling up 219 yards on the ground while holding Carolina to just 159 total yards and seven first downs.

Second-year quarterback Bryce Young had another miserable game, finishing 18 of 26 passing for 84 yards with one interception and was booed repeatedly by the home crowd while falling to 2-16 as a starter.

The Panthers have been outscored 73-13 this season.

The Panthers, who fell behind 30-0 in the second quarter last week against New Orleans, trailed 20-0 at halftime after being outgained 204-54 before the break. The crowd let out a sarcastic cheer when Chuba Hubbard ran for the Panthers' initial first down more than 25 minutes into the game.

By that time the Chargers were well in command.

Los Angeles took a 6-0 lead on the game's opening possession when Herbert connected on a perfectly placed 29-yard touchdown pass to Johnston, who beat one-on-one coverage by Jaycee Horn. Cameron Dicker missed the extra point, snapping a streak of 60 straight made kicks to begin his career.

Horn got even on the next series when he intercepted Herbert at the Chargers 41, but Young rolled out to the left and inexplicably took a sack on third down to take the Panthers out of field-goal range.

It was all downhill from there for Carolina (0-2).

Herbert connected again with Johnston for a 5-yard TD pass on a blown coverage by Carolina's defense.

Dobbins then made it 20-0 when he cut outside, broke a tackle by Xavier Woods, tiptoed down the left sideline and somersaulted into the end zone for his second TD of the season.

He became the first NFL player since Jamal Lewis in 2003 with three runs of at least 43 yards the first two weeks of the season. Lewis had all three of his in his 295-yard rushing game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

Herbert finished 14 of 20 for 130 yards and Johnson had five catches for 51 yards.

At times, it appeared the Panthers were playing not to let the score get more out of hand, twice running the football in the final minutes of the third quarter while down by 20 — much to the chagrin of the home crowed, the majority of which left before the fourth quarter.

Carolina didn't throw the ball down the field.

Staying in Charlotte

The Chargers will remain in Charlotte this week to practice before heading to Pittsburgh for next week's game. Jim Harbaugh will practice at UNC Charlotte, where Biff Poggi, his former assistant and associate head coach at Michigan, is now the head coach.

Up next

Chargers: At Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Panthers: At Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

