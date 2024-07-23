Andy Reid has three Super Bowl rings, leads two different franchises in victories and he’s still going strong after a quarter-century as a head coach.

Those impressive credentials made Reid a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the NFL's No. 1 coach in a preseason poll.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five coaches, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl victories and three titles in five seasons.

John Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin and Kyle Shanahan each received two second-place votes.

Doug Pederson, Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur, Sean McDermott and DeMeco Ryans also received votes.

1. ANDY REID, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid and Mahomes are halfway to the six Super Bowls Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won together. Reid was the most successful coach in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles before going to Kansas City and turning the Chiefs into a dynasty. Under Reid, the Chiefs have had 11 straight winning seasons, made 10 playoff appearances, won eight consecutive AFC West titles and reached four Super Bowls in the past five years.

2. JOHN HARBAUGH, Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the NFL’s best record, 13-4, and has 14 winning seasons in 16 years. Harbaugh beat his brother to earn his only Super Bowl ring following the 2012 season. But Baltimore is 3-6 in the playoffs since that victory and twice couldn’t advance to the Super Bowl despite earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

3. KYLE SHANAHAN, San Francisco 49ers

Shanahan has led the 49ers to NFC championship victories with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy and a pair of losses in the conference title game with both QBs. He’s 0-2 in the Super Bowl — the only coach in the top five without a ring — but has taken Purdy from "Mr. Irrelevant" to franchise QB and the 49ers again are favorites to win the NFC.

4. MIKE TOMLIN, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers haven’t had a losing season in Tomlin’s 17 seasons. They finished 10-7 last season and made the playoffs despite using three starting quarterbacks. Tomlin won a Super Bowl in his second year and lost one in his fourth but his team is 0-4 in the playoffs since 2016.

5. SEAN MCVAY, Los Angeles Rams

Coming off perhaps his best all-around coaching season, McVay claimed the No. 5 spot. He guided a rebuilding team to 10 wins and a playoff appearance last season, getting the most out of his younger players. McVay has five double-digit win seasons in seven years and has won and lost a Super Bowl.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL