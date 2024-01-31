Throughout his storied 25-year coaching career, Andy Reid has enjoyed the type of success that can only be rivaled by a handful of individuals throughout the history of the National Football League.

Having already won two Lombardi Trophies, four conference championships, and over 280 games as a head coach, the 65-year-old can solidify his standing as one of the all-time greats when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Adding to his already magnificent resume with Sunday's #AFCChampionshipGame win vs the Ravens, @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid punched his ticket to a 5th career #SuperBowl appearance. In doing so, he now ranks in a tie behind just 2 names on this list of legends along the sidelines pic.twitter.com/GAv00AUDfZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 29, 2024

Watch Super Bowl LVIII LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN and CTV.

Early Career

Reid began coaching shortly after graduating from Brigham Young University in 1981. The Los Angeles native would step into the role of graduate assistant at his alma mater before spending parts of the next nine years as an offensive line coach at San Francisco State, Northern Arizona, the University of Texas at El Paso, and Missouri.

He got his first NFL opportunity in 1992 with the Green Bay Packers as an assistant under Mike Holmgren, a reunion from their days coaching together at BYU. Team success in the form of a Super Bowl XXXI victory would soon turn into personal success for Reid, as he was promoted to quarterbacks coach before the 1997 season.

For the first time in his career, Reid would get the chance to work with an elite quarterback in Brett Favre. In two seasons under the tutelage of ‘Big Red’, Favre threw for 8,079 yards and 66 touchdowns, to go along with a third consecutive MVP award. Green Bay won 24 games across two seasons with Reid in his role, before he eventually parlayed that success into his first head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

After a difficult rookie head coaching campaign, the following season was marked by the Eagles’ first playoff win in five years. Reid then led the team to their first of four consecutive division titles, en route to winning 2002’s Coach of the Year award. Just a few months later, he was named the team’s executive vice president of football operations in conjunction with his role as head coach.

During the 2004 season, the Eagles clinched the NFC’s top seed with a 13-3 record before defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the conference championship, but his first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach resulted in a difficult 24-21 loss to Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

The Eagles made the playoffs in four of the eight seasons following their Super Bowl XXXIX defeat, losing in the wild card round in half of their appearances.

Continued playoff disappointments combined with an ugly 4-12 record in 2012 led to Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie choosing against a renewal of Reid’s contract, closing the book on his time in Philadelphia. Over his 14-year tenure as head coach, Reid guided his team to nine playoff berths, six NFC East titles and one conference championship. He also set the record for most head coaching wins in Eagles’ franchise history.

On Jan. 7, 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs hired Reid as their new head coach just weeks after he left the City of Brotherly Love. Reid went just 1-4 across his first three playoff appearances in Kansas City, including a 28-point meltdown against the Indianapolis Colts in his first year with the team.

After the 2017 season, questions began to arise regarding Reid’s job security.

Enter Patrick Mahomes.

Reid’s reputation as a ‘quarterback whisperer’ has been well-known around the league for decades, as Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Alex Smith have all enjoyed significant individual successes in their time working with him. It’s safe to say that the former Texas Tech standout has followed suit.

Mahomes has won two MVPs, two Super Bowls (along with a pair of Super Bowl MVPs), and the 2018 Offensive Player of the Year award through seven seasons in Kansas City.

In the 13 years with Reid at the helm, the Chiefs have dominated the AFC West by winning eight consecutive division titles, making appearances in the AFC Championship in each of the last six seasons.

Through innovative play-calling, an uncanny ability to identify quarterback talent, and a willingness to build his offence around a quarterback’s style of play, Reid has set up Kansas City to flourish into a potential dynasty.

“He’s meant the world to me, he’s just the best,” said Mahomes of Reid on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He’s learned how to get the most out of me every day, he doesn’t let me be satisfied with where I’m at. He teaches me a ton.”

With a Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers, Reid will join Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, and Joe Gibbs as the only head coaches in NFL history to lead their teams to three Super Bowl victories.



2023 season (Head Coach) –

11-6 record, AFC West Division Championship

Regular Season Career (Head Coach) –

258-144-1 record, 14x Division Championships (6x NFC East, 8x AFC West)

Playoff Career (Head Coach) –

24-16 record, 4x Conference Championships (2004, 2019, 2022, 2023), 2x Super Bowl Champion (2019, 2022)