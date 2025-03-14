The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back running back Kareem Hunt on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with incentives, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old was the top option in the backfield for much of the Chiefs' season in 2024 due to the injury of Isiah Pacheco. Hunt recorded 728 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

He began his career with Kansas City in 2017 and played two seasons there before spending the next five in Cleveland with the Browns. He and the Chiefs reunited last September when he signed with the team's practice squad and was elevated to the active roster a week later.

The eight-year veteran has a total of 5,164 rush yards and 64 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in 104 regular season NFL games.