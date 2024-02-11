Chiefs have first lead of game heading into final quarter of Super Bowl LVIII
The Kansas City Chiefs lead the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 with one quarter left to play in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs went into the locker room down 10-3 at the half, with Christian McCaffrey's touchdown being the difference.
Harrison Butker broke the ice with his record-setting 57-yard field goal to get the Chiefs on the board.
Following a three-and-out by the Chiefs' offence, the ensuing punt grazed the heel of a 49ers special teamer and was recovered by the Chiefs. Mahomes then connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the go-ahead touchdown.
Mahomes has 179 passing yards, an interception and a touchdown on the night, while Brock Purdy has thrown for 148 yards.