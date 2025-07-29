ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Marquise Brown was among several Kansas City Chiefs who left practice with an injury Tuesday, when the nearly 2 1/2-hour workout was conducted in temperatures that produced a triple-digit heat index by its conclusion.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Brown, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, had hurt his ankle early in the practice. Brown was sitting up while he was driven in a cart from the practice fields to the locker room.

“I haven't seen him yet but they took him up. I don't think it's too bad but we'll see,” Reid said.

“Hollywood” Brown was among several wide receivers who got dinged up. Second-year standout Xavier Worthy “banged his head,” Reid said, but returned to the practice field. And 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore, who at this point appears to be a longshot to make the roster out of training camp, also left practice with a hamstring injury.

Others who missed time included fifth-round pick Jeffrey Bassa (ankle sprain), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), linebacker Cooper McDonald (illness) and defensive backs Deon Bush (hamstring), Eric Scott Jr. (hamstring) and Darius Rush (hamstring).

Kristian Fulton, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency, remains on the PUP list with a knee issue.

“It's hard work. You're out there in the heat. It's tough," said Reid, who soaked through his windbreaker with sweat, “but the guys battled through. I appreciate the tempo they set and all the energy that they gave.”

In one case, a bit too much energy. First-round pick Josh Simmons, who appears to have the inside track on the starting left tackle spot, got into a shoving match with third-round choice Ashton Gillotte, who is trying to earn snaps at defensive end. The dust-up led to a couple of punches being thrown before Reid and other players intervened.

“It's hot and you get ornery,” Reid said with a smile.

