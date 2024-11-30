KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It took until the fourth quarter, when Kansas City was desperately trying to fend off the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, for Chiefs coach Andy Reid to finally make a drastic change to his offensive line.

The Chiefs had tried Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle to start the season. When the rookie was getting beaten routinely for pressure and sacks, they switched to second-year pro Wanya Morris, who fared no better at protecting Patrick Mahomes.

In the waning minutes of a 19-17 victory Friday — one that wasn't secure until Las Vegas fumbled away a chance at a winning field goal with 15 seconds left — the Chiefs slid All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney out to tackle. Mike Caliendo entered at guard. And while they didn't have much chance to work together, the move underscored what's been a season-long problem.

“That was the right thing to do at the time,” Reid said afterward. “It just solidified things.”

What is the solution moving forward? Well, the Chiefs signed former Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries last week, but he's been with the team for only a few days, and he's also coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire offseason.

In a perfect world, Humphries would slide into the lineup in time for the Chiefs' game against the Chargers next Sunday.

In a more realistic world, the Chiefs may need to make it through another week or two before he's ready to contribute, and that would mean putting Morris back into the lineup or keeping Thuney protecting Mahomes' blind side.

“I would tell you it's disruptive to any offense when the quarterback is hit," Reid acknowledged, “and not able to get the ball off."

Mahomes had gone 113 straight starts without being sacked five-plus times in a game; Carolina and Las Vegas have done it in consecutive weeks. And along with the sacks have been penalties on Morris and right tackle Jawaan Taylor, which have made it hard for a Kansas City offense that has had to adapt to injuries all season to consistently put together drives.

“We have to make sure we clean those things up,” Reid said. “It's hard to go backwards in this league and win games.”

Yet the Chiefs keep doing it. They have won an NFL-record 14 straight one-possession games, including five decided on the final play, this season. That has allowed them to piece together an 11-1 record and already clinch a postseason bye.

“You're not satisfied with where we're at, even though we're winning football games,” Mahomes said. “Our goal over these last few games is to prove the team we really are going into the playoffs and play that way in the playoffs.”

What’s working

The passing game has started to produce — when Mahomes has time to throw — now that DeAndre Hopkins has become more ingrained in the offense. He had four catches for 90 yards against the Raiders, and his mere presence has opened things up for others, including Travis Kelce, who had seven catches for 68 yards.

What needs help

The Chiefs basically abandoned an unproductive running game against Las Vegas. Isiah Pacheco ran seven times for 44 yards in his return from an ankle injury, but 34 yards came on one carry. Kareem Hunt had 15 yards on his seven attempts.

Stock up

Two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones had been held without a sack for seven consecutive games, but he managed to bring down Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell twice. That was important given how much trouble the Chiefs have had getting to the quarterback when they aren't blitzing this season.

Stock down

The entire Kansas City secondary has struggled for weeks, ever since cornerback Jaylen Watson was lost to a season-ending ankle injury. Nazeeh Johnson, Chamarri Conner and Bryan Cook in particular have been inconsistent in their coverage.

Injuries

The Chiefs made it through the Raiders game without any injuries.

Key number

10 — The Chiefs have qualified for the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons. That is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind the Patriots, who made it 11 straight years from 2009-19.

Next steps

The game against the Raiders on Black Friday means the Chiefs have a couple of extra days to prepare for the Chargers. The Chiefs have beaten them six straight times, including a 17-10 win on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl