The Kansas City Chiefs are leading 17-7 over the Baltimore Ravens at halftime in the AFC Championship game.

Travis Kelce opened the scoring on the Chiefs’ first drive with a 19-yard touchdown catch. Kelce now holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in conference championship game history with his sixth career score in AFC title games.

The Ravens answered back shortly after as Lamar Jackson connected with Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Chiefs then retook the lead after Isiah Pacheco rushed for a touchdown, capping off a long 75-yard drive. Harrison Butker added a 52-yard field goal just before the half, pushing the score to 17-7.

In the second quarter, Kelce made history once again by breaking Jerry Rice’s record for most postseason receptions with his 152nd career catch in just 21 playoff games.

Patrick Mahomes finished the first half with 161 passing yards and one touchdown, while Jackson countered with 67 yards through the air with a touchdown, 27 yards on the ground, and a 13-yard reception after catching his own pass that was batted in the air by the Kansas City defence.

The winner will earn a spot in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 11.