ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs starting cornerback Jaylen Watson was placed in the concussion protocol and backup safety Deon Bush lost for the season to a ruptured Achilles tendon in what proved to be a costly first preseason game for the Kansas City defensive backfield.

Watson missed most of the 2024 regular season after breaking his tibia and fibula in a Week 7 win at San Francisco. But after undergoing surgery, the fourth-year pro managed to make it back in time to help the Chiefs on their playoff run.

Bush has appeared in 24 games over the past three seasons in Kansas City. He spent his first six years in the NFL in Chicago.

In other injury news, defensive end Janarius Robinson — who'd been having a good camp as he tried to make the roster — broke his foot during the preseason opener. Wide receiver Marquise Brown remained out of practice with a foot and ankle issue, while backup offensive lineman Ethan Driskell was absent Monday following an appendectomy.

The Chiefs have two more practices at Missouri Western this week before breaking camp. They play their second preseason game Friday night in Seattle, then return to their practice facility in Kansas City for the remainder of the preseason.

Brown left practice in a cart after hurting his right ankle July 29. At the time, the injury appeared to be minor, but “Hollywood” Brown only recently started to run again. That has thrown into question whether Brown — who missed nearly all of last season to a shoulder injury — will be ready when Kansas City opens the regular season against the Chargers on Sept. 5 in Brazil.

“It's not really a high-ankle sprain. It's more the ankle-foot area,” Reid said Monday. “He's making great progress, though. He's up and running now a little bit. That's a positive. I don't think he's too far off but we'll see. He's doing good.”

His status could be important for the Chiefs should fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice get suspended to start the season.

Rice pleaded guilty in July to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said, Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail, along with paying victims’ out-of-pocket medical expenses totaling about $115,000.

Once the case was settled, the NFL began its investigation into the incident. It could mete out its punishment at any time.

The one positive for Kansas City is that wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the team. Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Jalen Royals are locks to make the roster alongside Brown and Rice, while Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, Skyy Moore, Jason Brownlee and Elijah Badger are in a tight competition for the last few roster spots.

“Listen, we'll have a tough decision to make," Reid admitted. “There's some good players there. We'll just see how it sorts out. We have a few more games, a few more practices. We'll see how it shakes out before we make those cuts. But I'm pleased with what we have there. Some of the young guys are going out and producing.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL