The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play the first ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, but neither team will be staying anywhere near the strip.

According to The Messenger’s Arash Markazi, each team will be staying roughly 25 miles east from Allegiant Stadium at Lake Las Vegas. The Chiefs will be stationed at the Westin and the 49ers will stay at the Hilton, allowing them to be far away from the action until game day. Both hotels are located about a five-minute drive from one another.

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told reporters Tuesday that teams typically try to stay at a hotel a distance from the Super Bowl stadium and surrounding downtown for more privacy leading up to the big game.

"Most clubs prefer a quieter environment. Obviously they've got their eyes set on their one specific goal and any distraction during that week is a distraction they don't want to deal with," said Miller.

While staying out of the city could make for more focused preparation, it could have other benefits.

Miller also stressed that players are considered "on business" throughout the week and therefore would not be allowed to gamble. Any player or coach who violated the order would be subject to discipline.

"When on business there is no gambling, whether it be sports gambling or otherwise," Miller said.

"And any player, coach, personnel, yours truly, who would be caught or identified gambling in a casino would be eligible for the disciplinary process."

