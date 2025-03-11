The Kansas City Chiefs have stayed within the AFC West for an addition to its secondary.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has inked cornerback Kristian Fulton to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The contract comes with $500,000 in available bonus money and $15 million fully guaranteed.

Fulton, 26, spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in 15 games, recording 51 tackles and an interception.

Originally taken with the 61st overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, the New Orleans native spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

In 57 career games. Fulton has recorded 201 tackles and five picks.

Fulton was a member of the Tigers team that won the 2019 National Championship.