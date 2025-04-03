The Kansas City Chiefs are adding to their secondary with a familiar face.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team is bringing back safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal.

Edwards, 28, spent the 2023 season with the team, culminating in a Super Bowl LVIII victory.

The Kentucky product appeared in eight games in 2024, split between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career. A native of Cincinnati, Edwards also won Super Bowl LIV with the Bucs in 2021.

In those eight games last season, Edwards recorded 12 tackles.

For his career, Edwards has 247 tackles, 3.0 sacks and eight interceptions, including three pick-sixes, in 83 games.