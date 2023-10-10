Coverage of the 2023 NFL season rolls along on TSN and TSN+ this week with the defending-Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

You can watch the Thursday Night Football matchup LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

It's been an eventful start to the season for Kansas City - they lost their season opener and have not looked particularly dominant in any of their four wins since (three of which were by one score against teams with a combined record of 6-9), their offence has been devoid of playmakers and their star tight end Travis Kelce picked up a sprained ankle in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On the other side, the Broncos have had a messy start under new head coach Sean Payton. Their defence allowed the most points in a game in over 50 years in a 70-20 drubbing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and last week they were beat by Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets, 31-21 - this after Payton called Hackett's job as head coach of the Broncos last season "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" in an off-season interview with USA Today Sports.

Divisional matchups can lead to unpredictable results, however the Chiefs have won 15 straight against their AFC West rivals since 2016.

NFL Sunday kicks off on TSN, TSN+

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to London to take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore's offence came up short in a divisional battle a week ago as they lost 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watch the Ravens and Titans battle LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT.

The high-flying Miami Dolphins, who set an NFL record for yards of offence through five games (2,568) in their win last week, battle the winless Carolina Panthers and first overall draft choice Bryce Young.

Watch the Dolphins battle the Panthers LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an AFC South showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2), with the winner taking the top spot in the standings in that division.

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take centre stage for the evening slate as they battle the Detroit Lions (4-1), who dominated the Panthers a week ago in a 42-24 victory.

Watch the Buccaneers square off against the Lions LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Prime time action features a marquee battle between the New York Giants (1-4) and the Buffalo Bills (3-2). Giants head coach Brian Daboll gets to face his former club for the first time, as he was offensive coordinator for the Bills for four seasons before joining the Giants a year ago.

Coverage begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

Monday Night Football on TSN

Monday Night Football in Week 6 showcases the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles (2-2) is coming off a bye week and should have star RB Austin Ekeler back in the lineup, while Dallas (3-2) looks to get over a thorough 42-10 dismantling at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night in Week 5.

Coverage begins at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on TSN1/3, and the game can be viewed across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.