Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said his conduct towards head coach Andy Reid early on in Sunday's 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers was "definitely unacceptable."

Kelce could be seen pushing his coach and screaming into his face before running back Jerick McKinnon intervened.

While Reid laughed it off after the game, Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the duo's New Heights podcast it was a "cheap shot."

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where [I'm] bumping Coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff," Kelce said. "When he stumbled, I was like, ‘Aw, sh-t’ in my head."

Kelce said that even after the incident, Reid remained calm even when he expected to be cursed out by his coach.

“I deserve it." Kelce said. "If he would have cold-cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it. I would have been like, ‘Let’s f--king go.’”

Kelce finished Sunday's game as its top receiver, hauling in nine catches for 93 yards. The victory was a third Super Bowl for the 34-year-old Kelce.