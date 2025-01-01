KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will start backup Carson Wentz at quarterback on Sunday in Denver in a game that means nothing to Kansas City, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but could mean everything to the Broncos.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced his decision to rest Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday, shortly before they returned to practice from an extended break following their Christmas Day win in Pittsburgh. But Reid declined to say who else might spend the day with Mahomes on the sideline, pointing out that only so many players can be rested given roster limitations.

“If someone wants to start messing with it,” Reid said, “there's not a whole lot of messing going on. So guys play.”

The Broncos would clinch a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed by beating the Chiefs, earning a trip to Buffalo for their postseason opener. If they lose, they would need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Steelers to beat the Bengals.

There is a good chance that Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who sustained a calf strain a couple of weeks ago, will be one of their veterans getting the week off.

The same could go for running back Isiah Pacheco, who has bruised ribs, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who has a sore knee, and veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who similarly skipped last year's Week 18 game.

Reid did say that he takes into consideration whether players have salary bonuses that they could achieve. And that could mean three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gets plenty of playing time against the Broncos.

Hopkins, who was acquired by the Chiefs in a midseason trade with Tennessee, needs nine catches to reach 65 and trigger a $250,000 bonus. He has 610 yards receiving, which means another 140 would earn him another $250,000. And if one of those catches is a touchdown, Hopkins would earn an additional $500,000 for catching six of them this season.

“We want the guys to be able to reach them if they're reachable,” Reid said.

It will be up to Wentz to deliver Hopkins the ball on Sunday.

He signed with Kansas City in the offseason as the latest veteran backup to Mahomes, following in the footsteps of Matt Moore, Chad Henne and Blaine Gabbert. And while Wentz has hardly played since the preseason — he was 2 for 2 for 20 yards in closing out a win in Cleveland — the ninth-year pro has earned the respect of just about everyone in the Chiefs locker room.

“I got to train with him in team camp, stuff like that. Carson is an elite QB and a lot of people take that for granted,” said fullback Carson Steele, who could be among those who get extra reps at Denver so that Pacheco and Kareem Hunt can get a break.

“It's really cool to see how he performs,” Steele said, “especially being a veteran like himself.”

Wentz has started 68 games, mostly with Philadelphia, where he was chosen for a Pro Bowl while going 11-2 during the 2017 season. He never quite played to that same lofty standard the rest of his time with the Eagles, which was derailed by an injury, and Wentz has only started eight games over the past three seasons with the Commanders, Rams and Chiefs.

His decision to sign with Kansas City was made in part with an eye on building his value and starting somewhere next season.

“It's obviously been different,” Wentz said, “but I've stayed locked in, stayed ready, prepared every week. I've taken some things from Pat, working with him, but every week I'm staying locked in and ready to go.”

NOTES: WR Mecole Hardman (knee) returned to practice, opening a 21-day window in which the Chiefs must activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve. Reid said it is unlikely Hardman would play Sunday. ... LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring strain) could play against the Broncos. The former Pro Bowl pick, who is coming off a torn ACL, appeared in just one game after signing with Kansas City in late November before getting hurt. The Chiefs have had to patch together their offensive line without him, but the hope is Humphries will be ready for the playoffs. “He's feeling better. I just want to see how he does here in practice, give me one more go-around with him,” Reid said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl