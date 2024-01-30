The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red jerseys in Super Bowl LVIII, the team revealed Tuesday morning.

The Chiefs will place their Super Bowl patch on the upper right above their Norma Hunt memorial patch, who passed away in June of 2023 at the age of 85.

The Chiefs announcement means the 49ers will wear their road white jerseys on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Each team's on-field look will be the same as when they met in Super Bowl LIV in February of 2020, with the Chiefs coming out on top 31-20.

The Niners wore their home reds in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions, while the Chiefs wore their road whites against the Ravens in Baltimore in the AFC Championship.