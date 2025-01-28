The Kansas City Chiefs will wear white in Super Bowl LIX, just as they did two years ago in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs posted a photo of their Super Bowl jerseys on X Tuesday. The Eagles had the choice of what colour to wear with the NFC being the "home" team in New Orleans.

The Eagles will once again sport their home green on Feb. 9 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs took 38-35.

Kansas City wore their home red uniforms in the Super Bowl last year, earning a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers to repeat as champions. The team also wore red in their 31-20 victory of the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl in their white jerseys in Super Bowl LV, a blowout 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles won their last Super Bowl in green after the New England Patriots elected to wear white as the home team in Super Bowl LII. Nick Foles quarterbacked Philadelphia to the 41-33 upset.

