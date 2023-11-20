Travis Kelce hauled in his fifth touchdown of the 2023 season as the Kansas City Chiefs took a 14-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles late in the first half on Monday Night Football.

With the ball on the Philadelphia four-yard-line, Mahomes rolled out and hit Kelce in the flat for a short score as the Chiefs re-took the lead. A Justin Watson TD gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead but D'Andre Swift evened things up with a score near the end of the first quarter. The Kelce touchdown and a field goal from Harrison Butker on the last play of the half gave Kansas City a 17-7 lead at the break.

The catch and run was Kelce's first score since Week 7, when he had 12 catches and 179 yards in a lopsided win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He came into Monday's game with 57 catches for 597 yards in eight games played this season.

Mahomes tried to hit Kelce for a TD earlier in the first half but was picked off by safety Kevin Byard, his first takeaway with the Eagles.

The Eagles came into Monday's game with the best record in the NFL at 8-1, while the Chiefs came in with the top mark in the AFC at 7-2.

Swift not attending MNF

Taylor Swift has been in attendence at many Chiefs games this season but was not at Arrowhead Monday night as she continues her Eras Tour in South America.

Multiple reports indicated that Swift's parents and Kelce's parents would meet for the first time at Monday's game, but those plans have been reportedly scrapped without Swift in attendance.