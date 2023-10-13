The Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night came at a cost.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that wide receiver Justin Watson incurred a dislocated elbow in the 19-8 victory and will miss at least a weeks.

#Chiefs WR Justin Watson, who leads his team with 21.9 yards per catch, suffered a dislocated elbow last night, sources say. X-Rays were negative and he's getting an MRI now. He's out a few weeks at least, and it could be longer based on the results of the scans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

If there is a positive to the injury, Rapoport notes, x-rays were negative, but an MRI is next on the schedule.

A native of Bridgeville, PA, Watson is in his sixth season out of Penn and his second campaign with the Chiefs.

Through six games, Watson has hauled in 10 receptions for 219 yards. His 21.9 yards a catch is a team best.

The 27-year-old Watson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with whom he won Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs (6-0) return to action a week Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2).