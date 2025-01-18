Kareem Hunt ran for the first half’s lone touchdown to help the Kansas City Chief to a 13-6 lead at halftime over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round matchup.

Hunt punched in the one-yard score from the goal line with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter to help the Chiefs grow their lead to 13-3 at the time.

The score capped off a five-play drive that was highlighted by a 49-yard completion between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes went 7-for-13 with 114 yards in the first half, while Kelce added two receptions for 72 yards.

Hunt took two carries for five yards and the score, while Isiah Pacheco rushed four times for eight yards to lead the Chiefs' backfield.

Kicker Harrison Butker opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive. Returner Nikko Remigio took the opening kick-off all the way to the Houston 35 to set up the three-point score.

Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn responded with a 30-yard field goal tie the game at 3-3, before Butker added another three points for the Chiefs to go up 6-3 in the first quarter.

Fairbairn would miss wide right on his next attempt in the second quarter, setting the Chiefs up for the eventual touchdown from Hunt. He would convert on a 48-yarder just before the half to make it a 13-6 game.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud went 6-of-10 for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions through the first two quarters. He also ran for 32 yards on three scrambles.

Nico Collins and Canadian John Metchie III caught two passes each to pace Houston’s receivers. Collins recorded 27 yards, while Metchie added 35 yards.

Joe Mixon took 11 carries, turning it 46 yards to lead Houston in total yards in the first half.

Houston will get the ball to begin the third quarter.