New Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett says he doesn't regret his seemingly abrupt departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Pitt QB was introduced to the Philadelphia media on Monday was asked to comment on a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he was traded after expressing unhappiness upon the arrival of Russell Wilson, who was signed as a free agent.

Pickett didn't expressly deny the reporting.

“I think the communication is what it is," Pickett said. "It was behind closed doors. I’m confident in the way I handled it. I handled it the way I should’ve handled it. I’m excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in. So, I think everything happens for a reason and I’m right where I’m supposed to be."

A native of Ocean Township, NJ, Pickett was originally taken with the 20th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Panthers.

He started 24 games across two seasons for the Steelers, throwing for 4,474 yards on 446-for-713 passing with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Pickett disputed reports that he refused to dress as the emergency QB behind Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky in a Week 17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly the way it was planned to go down that entire week. I was coming off the ankle surgery. So it is what it is." -- Pickett on reports he refused to dress as Steelers' emergency QB in Week 17 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 18, 2024

Pickett had been sidelined with an ankle injury incurred during Week 13 game with the Arizona Cardinals.

"There was a plan there for that game," Pickett said. "It went down exactly the way it was planned to go down that entire week. I was coming off the ankle surgery. So it is what it is."

Pickett joins the Eagles as a backup to starter Jalen Hurts with Tanner McKee also in the QB room.